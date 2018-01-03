FA Malawi warns unsettled Blessings Tembo on risk of ban, fine

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned midfielder Blessings Tembo that he faces a lengthy ban and heavy fine on his transfer saga from Silver Strikers where he was captain to Be Forward Wanderers following a revelation that copies of his contract with the Bankers have different expiry dates.

Tembo’s agent Juma Katswiri claims the player’s contract expired on December 29, 2017, while Silver Strikers general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda has changed tune saying it will run up to June 30 2018.

Earlier on, Chakaka was quoted in the media telling the nation that Tembo’s contract would be expiring at the end of December 2017.

However, Chakachaka is telling the nation another story that Tembo has got still a running contract with the bankers up to June 30, 2018, saying it was “illegal” when Tembo on December 29, 2017 signed a 3-year contract with Be Forward Wanderers because he claims “he is still contracted to Silver.”.

Tembo’s agent was quoted in the media that they proceeded with the transfer of the player as a free agent to Wanderers because his copy of the contract shows it expired.

However, FAM’s matching systems and player transfer manager, Casper Jangale has warned the player that he risks a lengthy ban and heavy fine for his conduct.

Jangale said in as far as FAM is concerned Tembo signed for Be Forward Wanderers and that they have a copy.

“What we know as FAM is that Wanderers submitted to us their latest contract with Tembo and we will proceed to finalize the process,” said Jangale.

Nyasa Times also understands that Tembo’s contract which is at FAM shows that it expired at the end of the 2017 season.

A similar scenario occurred in 2016 when Jafalie Chande made a move from Nyasa Big Bullets to Wanderers. Then, his copy indicated February as expiry date but Bullets’ copy showed August.

According Jangale, players are free to start negotiations with any club once their contracts are at least six months to expiry

