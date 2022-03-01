Facebook post lands man in trouble

Police in Lilongwe say they have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly posting a false story on his Facebook wall.

The police say Joseph Mathews allegedly publishing falsehood on Facebook claiming that member of parliament for Kasungu West, Jailosi Bonongwe, had diverted, to his house, two trucks carrying relief maize meant for his constituents.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, says “Mathews wrote on his Facebook page called Friends Connect Malawi that the parliamentarian was in hot water after he diverted two trucks of relief maize to his house and sold them to vendors in private”.

The publication went viral on social media on February 17 prompting police investigations which found the publication was false.

Chigalu says police arrested the suspect in Blantyre after he allegedly failed to retract the story when the parliamentarian engaged him on several occasions.

The suspect allegedly demanded K20,000 as a condition to retract the publication from his social media platform.

Mathews has been charged with cyber stalking contrary to the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

