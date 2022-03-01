Govt, parliamentary committee disagree over K15bn for Kapichira Hydro Power Station rehabilitation

Government and a Parliament committee have disagreed on the sourcing of K15 billion which state run Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) wants to use to rehabilitate Kapichira Hydro Power Station.

The station was damaged by tropical storm, Ana triggered floods and the government wants to borrow K15 billion from the World Bank for the rehabilitation works.

But Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee Werani Chilenga has recommended for the provision of K15.3 billion from the Malawi Rural Electrification Project-MAREP for EGENCO to bring Kapichira dam back to life.

He says this is better than depending on a soft loan from the World Bank which might take ages to mature.

However, Natural Resources Ministry Secretary, Patrick Matamba has objected to the idea; saying the MAREP 9 will soon roll out as the procurement processes are almost done.

But the Committee is not amused with the response and has demanded that the ministry should release the money; saying the economy is being interrupted due to the frequent load-shedding.

The ministry has since pledged to come back with a formal report on the suggestion on Friday after they have deliberated on the matter.

On Tuesday, the Natural Resources and Climate Change and Agriculture Committees of parliament met EGENCO and ESCOM officials.

