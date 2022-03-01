Moyale unveils kit for 2022 season

As the 2022 football season draws closer, Mzuzu based super league side, Moyale Barracks, on Saturday unveiled its official home and away kits at Zolozolo Community Day Secondary School; courtesy of MedHealth.

Board Chairperson for MedHealth, Bright Kamanga, said the insurance company is always associated with success and that is why it is involved in corporate social investment.

“We invest in people and that is why we are partners with Moyale Barracks sports teams because it is part of our corporate social responsibility through health, sports as well as education,” said Kamanga.

Commanding Officer for Moyale Barracks, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema, hailed MedHealth for supporting Moyale Barracks Football Club and other teams in other sporting disciplines at the Third Battalion of the Malawi Defence Force.

“As a Barracks, we always appreciate the cordial existence we enjoy in the partnership between us and MedHealth. They are really doing a lot to uplift the face of sports at Moyale Barracks,” remarked Chazema.

Captain of the side, Lloyd Njaliwa, said the support by MedHealth was a big motivation to all the players.

“To us, it is a big motivation and we promise to work extra hard. As a team we have agreed to fight for TNM Super League championship. The only reward we can give our bosses is to win the league and bring several cups home,” Njaliwa said.

Kick off for the 2022 TNM Super League season is expected on March, 12.

