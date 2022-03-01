AKN General Dealers donate football boots to MAFCO FC

A beverage selling company called AKN General Dealers on Friday donated 22 pairs of football boots to Salima based military super league outfit, MAFCO Football Club.

The team will use the boots in 2022 TNM Super League season.

This is happening when teams are sourcing football kits for themselves as opposed to previous arrangement where the league sponsor, TNM, was providing home and away kits for all the sixteen clubs in the league in a particular season.

The development has seen teams partnering with the corporate world, a move that some see as a step towards the development of the game.

Vice Chairperson for MAFCO Football Club, Captain Saidi Chisale hailed AKN General Dealers for the gesture.

“MAFCO FC is so grateful to Mr Donga, owner of AKN General Dealers who operates his businesses in Salima and Lilongwe. He has passion for football and he responded positively when we approached him for assistance. The Adidas Predator boots will give our players confidence and motivation ahead of the 2022 super league season,” explained Captain Chisale.

The 2022 TNM Super League season is expected to kick off on March 5.

