Hope Ministries International donates to Salima flood victims 

Hope Ministries International over the weekend donated assorted relief items to 290 households affected by floods in the area of Group Village Headman Dumira-Bay in Traditional Authority Kalunda in Salima district.

Poems for Parliament-UK provided financial support for the procurement of the items, which were valued at K400, 000.

The items included maize flour, soya pieces, buckets, soap and kitchen salt.

Speaking when she handed over the donation, the organization’s executive director, Pastor Jessica Kalanje, expressed their concern with the living conditions of the victims.

Kalanje said, apart from putting them in prayers, her organization decided to cheer them up with the donation.

She said it is the responsibility for every Christian to help those affected by natural disasters.

Hope Ministries International board members, Pike Ng’oma, pleaded with the beneficiaries not sell the items.

Ng’oma further asked the victims to construct simple drainage system around their homes in order to reduce such problems in the future.

One of the beneficiaries, Chrissy Sumani, who has five children, thanked the Hope Ministries International and its donor for the support.

“We had nothing to eat and we had nowhere to find food since all we had including other properties were damaged by floods. The donation is like a miracle to us. We were not expecting for this. We therefore thank the organization,” she said.

The organisation is appealing to well-wishers to continue supporting the affected communities.

