Faction of Mtima Gondwe in Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle to challenge Chakwera’s appointment in court Inbox

A faction which supports Mtima Gondwe in the ongoing Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangles says it will challenge President Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment of Joseph Gondwe as the new chief in courts.

Principal Group Village Headman Hunga Gondwe described Chakwera’s decision to approve Joseph Bongololo as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe as unjustified, saying it lacks outstanding cultural aspects. The Principal Group Village Headman told journalists in Mzuzu on Wednesday that they are challenging the approval of the President’s decision in court. A couple of days ago, President Lazarus Chakwera approved appointment of Joseph Bongololo as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Tumbuka people of Rumphi.

Principal Group Village Headman Hunga Gondwe said in addition, if all the concern’s that were channeled to President Chakwera on these wrangles are not resolved, they will hold parallel installation ceremony for Mtima Gondwe, on a day the Minister of Local Government will be endorsing Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, Walter Gondwe who was the father of Mtima Gondwe died in 2018, and since then, these two camps have been to Court, State House, Religious groupings to find lasting solution to the Chieftainship puzzle.

