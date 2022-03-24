National Council for Higher Education suspends education degree programs at DMI University

March 24, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Higher education regulators in the country, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has suspended the accreditation of diploma in Education and Bachelor of Education degree programs at DMI St John the Baptist University Mangochi campus.

Munthali–I am glad to note that the programmes at DMI are tailored beyond students acquiring employability skills–Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times
A statement from National Council for Higher Education  says in a statement the suspension is with immediate effect.
The statement says the university has reportedly failed to comply with NCHE’s minimum standards in the areas of student’s admission, staff complement and conduct of teaching practice for students in the education programmes and other academic procedures.
The statement says the university must not enrol any new student for the suspended programmes until all identified concerns are addressed.

