National Council for Higher Education suspends education degree programs at DMI University

Higher education regulators in the country, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has suspended the accreditation of diploma in Education and Bachelor of Education degree programs at DMI St John the Baptist University Mangochi campus.

A statement from National Council for Higher Education says in a statement the suspension is with immediate effect.

The statement says the university has reportedly failed to comply with NCHE’s minimum standards in the areas of student’s admission, staff complement and conduct of teaching practice for students in the education programmes and other academic procedures.

The statement says the university must not enrol any new student for the suspended programmes until all identified concerns are addressed.

