Faith of God Church International challenges to defend the church

Family of God Church International (FGCI) says female Christians could play a key role in defending their faith and the church, especially now when Christians all over the world are facing various forms of persecution and resistance.

FGCI initiator Bishop William Mandhlopa stressed that godly women are a precious and priceless gift of God who are called and commissioned to shape the way people speak, behave and even influence the world.

Mandhlopa made the sentiments on Sunday during the church’s second national women’s conference.

The conference, which took place at Area 44 in Lilongwe, was held under the theme: “Changing Your History”.

Mandhlopa said Family of God Church International looks at women as crucial in spreading the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Women have played a great role in the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ. Most of the women were helping the ministry of Jesus Christ. Even up to day, it is women that rush to Christ more than men,” he said.

The Bishop said the second conference marked the beginning of the journey the church has embarked on to spread the gospel to all the corners of the country.

“We started gathering last year after we had registered a church. So, to us, to hold a second national conference from Mzuzu, Dedza and Lilongwe, it’s very important. It shows that we are moving ahead,” he said.

However, Mandhlopa emphasized that what makes a woman influential in a lasting and God honouring way is not her position, education, personality or background, but character.

He therefore challenged the women faithful to emulate Ruth and Rahab of the Bible who renounced their traditions and gods to follow the God of Israel.

FGCI national chairperson Sarah Mhango called for unity among women, saying this is key in the proclamation of the gospel.

On the other hand, the National Advisor for the Women of Valour Ministry, Mercy Mandhlopa, commended the women for coming together to glorify the Lord.

