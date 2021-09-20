Thom Mpinganjira admitted at QUECH

Business mogul, Thom Mpinganjira, who was remanded to Chichiri Prison for attempting to bribe judges in the presidential election case is temporarily out of prison and admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Nyasa Times understands that he was taken to the said hospital in a prison ambulance on Sunday morning as he has been complaining of pain in his brain.

Mpinganjira is undergoing a thorough brain related examination and it is not known as to when he will return to prison.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons at Chichiri, Thomas Damba, confirmed the development. He said there was need for medical people to examine him based on his health complaints.

He is being guarded by prison warders and there are restrictions on who can see him in hospital

Judge De Gabriella found Dr Thom Mpinganjira guilty of attempting to bribe the judges and was sent to Chichiri Prison on remand waiting his sentence.

