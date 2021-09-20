Sunbird Hotels to launch excellent culinary facility month-end: Mount Soche’s Vincent’s Platinum

Hotels and resorts conglomerate – Sunbird – has announced it will this month-end launch the magnificent Vincent’s Platinum at its Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial capital Blantyre, a state-of-the-art restaurant that has been designed to offer a blend of contemporary and classic mouthwatering cookery in luxurious ambience.

Sunbird says the development is one way of ensuring continued excellence in culinary experience for its customers across the country.

Sunbird Group sales and marketing manager, Temwa Kanjadza, said Vincent’s Platinum is geared to elevate Sunbird Mount Soche’s culinary offer, which is a bonus for existing and prospective patrons.

“The launch of Vincent’s Platinum culminates our efforts in positioning the fine dining culinary experience to exceed guest expectations, as well as aligning the culinary experience with current and emerging trends.

“Vincent’s now becomes a fine dining brand within the group, with the first restaurant at Sunbird Capital,” Kanjadza said.

According to Kanjadza, Vincent’s Platinum is positioned to target the discerning guest with a sophisticated palate, looking for a blend of contemporary and classic culinary experience.

The hotel chain recently embarked on a series of activities to further enhance the culinary experience— rolling out of new and improved menus across the Group, as well as process and menu re-engineering to deliver efficiencies in food production.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with eight properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Apart from that, Sunbird also owns two popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Nkopola and Sunbird Livingstonia, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird KuChawe and a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche.

