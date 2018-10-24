Fake lawyer arrested after representing suspect in Lilongwe Magistrate court

October 24, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man for impersonating a lawyer and  used an incorrect legal language in court.

Fake lawyer arrested

Police spokesperson for Lilongwe Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the arrest of Yohane Somanje whom he said was representing a suspect in a case but a magistrate got suspicious with the way he was handling legal issues in the court.

“He was failing to follow court proceedings and this raised suspicion so the magistrate ordered the police to arrest him,” he said.

The Magistrate became more suspicious  after he used wrong legal language in court.

He said Law Society of Malawi officials were called to verify whether Somanje was a practicing lawyer or not.

Dandaula said it was proved that Somanje was not a lawyer and has since been charged with impersonating a public officer.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Namalomba FredrickUtsiruGrace Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Namalomba Fredrick
Guest
Namalomba Fredrick

Alomwe kkkkkkkkk umbava paliponse mtundu uwu sudzatheka, its there to finish Malawi basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Utsiru
Guest
Utsiru

Alomwe Alomwe!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Grace
Guest
Grace

Praise God he is not from that region you love to hate. We could have seen a lot of adjectives here describing the man.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes