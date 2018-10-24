Fake lawyer arrested after representing suspect in Lilongwe Magistrate court

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man for impersonating a lawyer and used an incorrect legal language in court.

Police spokesperson for Lilongwe Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the arrest of Yohane Somanje whom he said was representing a suspect in a case but a magistrate got suspicious with the way he was handling legal issues in the court.

“He was failing to follow court proceedings and this raised suspicion so the magistrate ordered the police to arrest him,” he said.

The Magistrate became more suspicious after he used wrong legal language in court.

He said Law Society of Malawi officials were called to verify whether Somanje was a practicing lawyer or not.

Dandaula said it was proved that Somanje was not a lawyer and has since been charged with impersonating a public officer.

