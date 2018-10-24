MP Isaa for Chikwawa Central denies withdrawing from re-lection bid

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Central, Zaheer Gaffar Issa, has said he would contest come May 2019, dismissing rumours that have gone round that he was pulling out from the race.

He said what people were speculating about his pulling out was not true.

“It’s not true brother, this is coming from some shadow MPs who are going around speculating this. I am here monitoring some development I have done and three other sites where some developmental projects are to be completed,” Issa said.

The MP said would soon handover two teachers houses at Bwabwali Primary, four teachers houses at Mangulenje Primary and an Under five clinic at Kalima areas under his constituency.

He said pressure was mounting on him to stand on independent ticket but was quick to say that he is yet to make a decision on the same.

“I’m standing for sure because i also have a role to play in developing my area. I have to continue where I started. There are of course a few projects yet to be completed.

“I am really trying my best to develop the area and you can imagine that since I was elected MP of the area, I have been full time in my constituency. That was so in order to live close to my people and be aware of any developments happening,” Issa explained.

He said throughout his five year term he has managed to bring electricity to Tomali and Ndakwera Trading Centres, have had school blocks constructed with support from Illovo at Mlomba and Nchalo CDSSs, has lobbied for Chikwawa Teachers Training College, built a police unit, brought in State of Art Health Centre at Nchalo by Hunger Project as well as facilitated the construction of a dyke at Nkombezi River just to mention a few.

“These to me are enough reasons for the people in my area to give me another term so I can continue with such developments,” Issa added.

