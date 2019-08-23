Fake UTM members roughed up at press conference by legitimate party officials

A group of political mercenaries claiming to be UTM Party youths were roughed up by legitimate party supporters led by Jessie Kabwila disrupted their staged press conference at Lilongwe LEA school on Friday.

The press conference ended abruptly after UTM supporters invaded the venue and beat up the organisers who could explain themselves about their membership to the party.

The aim of the press briefing was to ask HRDC to stop the airports and borders vigils scheduled for Monday August 26-30.

UTM’s publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga distanced his party from the youthful group which also claimed has been sanctioned by the party to hold the briefing.

Malunga accused the group of being organised and sponsored by ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

