Malawi election case first phase: No bombs thrown yet, ruling likely next year

The first phase of the challenge to Malawi presidential election results case ended on Friday with very little evidence produced to prove massive irregularities and exposure of weak elections management systems on both the Malawi Electoral Commission and the UTM.

Eight days spent by UTM presidential candidate Dr. Saulos Chilima saw him agree with Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who made him admit that the tippex, irregularities and other use of forms did not affect the valid vote.

Chilima’s lowest point was when he presented in a sworn statement that he got 39000 votes in Rumphi West constituency which had only 35,000 registered voters.

Mirriam Gwalidi a roving monitor for UTM made a sensational allegation that she found monitors altering results, but she could not say why her monitors did not challenge or dispute the results.

Overall the first phase is yet to throw a bomb with UTM lawyers sounding like they are in a hurry, while the respondents seem happy to take all their time.

UTM has indicated it only want to cross examine a total of four deponents , while the MCP looks set to examine 12 witnesses.

Lawyers for President Peter Mutharika wants 243 witnesses in the block, while the MEC legal team want a total of 38 from UTM and 15 from MCP affidavits.

The Court has sent back all legal teams to perfect their submissions, indicate the areas which they are in agreement and areas they want to cross-examine the other side. Mutharika lawyers were chided for not being serious.

An estimated 50 witnesses are expected to be on the dock and MCP President Lazarus Chakwera might only be heard in court probably end October or November should the current pace of proceedings persists.

Ruling can be predicted somewhere after one year of elections.

