Fallen wall kills 5-year-old boy

A five-year-old boy died on Friday in Balaka after a wall of the house he was sleeping in fell on him.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Balaka Police publicist Felix Misomali identified the boy as Jeremiah Nantumbule of Bimbi Village in Traditional Authority Kalembo’s area in the district.

Misomali explained that Nantumbule together with his aunt were fast asleep at the sitting room in his grandmother’s house.

“According to the mother, around 20:00 hours, it started raining with strong winds which blew off the roof of the house. Suddenly, the front wall of the house fell down and hit Jeremiah who died on spot,” he said.

He further said postmortem done revealed that Nantumbule’s death was due to serious internal injuries.

Meanwhile, police have advised communities to be safe during this rainy season.

“Among others, people should stay in strong houses to avoid further accidents of this nature,” Misomali said.

