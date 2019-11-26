Mzimba man defiles, infects girl with HIV; jailed 12 years

Mzimba Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

State Prosecutor, Yollam Kanyenda, told the court that Eliya Tembo, 14, from Yesaya Shunga Village, TA Mmbelwa in Mzimba, was caught by the victim’s friend.

“Tembo was identified by the victim’s friend who caught him defiling her. She reported the ordeal to the victim’s parents and they took her to Mzimba District Hospital,” he said.

He said medical report indicated that penetration took place and that Tembo, who happens to be an uncle to the victim had infected the victim with HIV.

Kanyenda asked for stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders from committing a similar crime as cases of defilement are high in the district.

Despite the convict pleading for leniency, Second Grade Resident Magistrate, Alexander Gomba said the convict deserved a stiffer punishment.

“With the gravity of the offence, the court does not consider your leniency as the girl has been affected psychologically and her life is not the same as before,” said Gomba

District Gender Officer (DGO), Japhet Chirwa confirmed that cases of rape and defilement are rampant in Mzimba.

These cases are coming at time the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which falls between November 25 and December 10.

