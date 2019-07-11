FAM bemoans Castel Malawi decision to withdraw Carlsberg Cup sponsorsphip

Castel Malawi has withdrawn Carlsberg Cup sponsorship, the company official has confirmed as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed sadness over the news.

The news comes as the country’s economic health is operating on an austerity measures gospel being preached everywhere.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said in a statement that the Carlsberg Cup was one of the biggest platforms for football development as it offered a rare platform that gave the lower league sides a chance to compete pound by pound with the big boys from the elite league.

“ A number of rockies from lower league made their breakthrough via the Carlsberg Cup and are today big-name players in top teams. I am short of words to explain how saddened we are with this development,” Nyamilandu said

“Since the beginning of the year, there have been stories in the media on how the company is struggling financially and how it has continuously modified most of its operations,” Nyamilandu added.

“We know if all were rosy, today they would instead be announcing the hiking of the sponsorship. Carlsberg has, is and will always be a great sporting brand globally and locally.

“Castel Malawi, and indeed Castel International, has passion and commitment to football development. Apart from the Cup, the company was recently the only official sponsor of the Malawi national football and funders of the prestigious Copa Coca-Cola schools developmental tournament.

“FAM will continue to engage Castel Malawi on exploring ways to continue working together in football development while urging our stakeholders to continue patronizing its products. We will always cherish the working relationship we had with Castel Malawi,” Nyamilandu said.

Market analyst Wilkins Mijiga a former Carlsberg Malawi Lmited senior employee who together with Maurice Newa, Saulos Chilima were behind the pioneer Carlsberg Cup, expressed sadness about the withdraw.

