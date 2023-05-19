FAM distributes Charity Shield K28.7m proceeds to Cyclone Freddy survivors 

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) — in conjunction with NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society — on Thursday distributed money worth K28.7 million which was realized from this year’s FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield to beneficiaries which include, Cyclone Freddy-induced flood survivors as well as former Flames players.

The 2023 Charity Shield match which was played on April 9 raised K30.5 million gate collection and its proceeds were meant to support Cyclone Freddy affected Malawians.

The distribution is in four categories — a total of K23 million has been allocated to build 5 low-cost houses for 4 families in Ntauchira Village, T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu, and 1 for the family of the late Blantyre based Under-16 player Mahala Mpholiwa of Genesis Academy, who died after his parents’ house was washed away by the floods in March.

The family of late former Flames and Mighty Wanderers goalkeeper, Boniface Maganga has received K1 million while Chitipa United head coach, MacDonald Nginde Mtetemera, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves coach, Enos Chatama and Malawi national beach soccer team captain, Sandram Sadi have been given K1 million each whereas former Tigers goalkeeper, Clement Mkwalula has received K1.5 million respectively.

Speaking after the donation, FAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alfred Gunda expressed happiness for the existing partnership they have with NBS Bank as well as Malawi Red Cross Society which he said assisted to make the Charity Shield successful.

“When we embarked on this journey with our partners to raise resources to support in Charity Shield, it was like a dream but we managed to make it a reality and we are proud of this because we’ve now reached out to the beneficiaries.

“As the projects for houses gets completed, we’ll use the remaining amount by distributing starter packs to the families to lean on,” Gunda said.

On his part, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya said as a caring bank they always take Charity Shield as one of initiatives which aims at reaching out to the society and be part of contribution to the needy.

“This is the second year we are supporting the Charity Shield and we are eager to continue with the initiative because just like last year, the 2023 event was also successful,” he said.

Malawi Red Cross Society president Innocent Majiya applauded FAM and NBS for taking up the step by assisting the affected people.

He further urged other wellwishers to come in and support all those affected by Cyclone Freddy effects.

