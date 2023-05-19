Airtel Malawi unveils Top 5 finalists in ZilimwaIfe campaign

Airtel Malawi Plc has unveiled the final top five finalists who will share K37 million in the ongoing ZilimwaIfe campaign.

The five finalists include Malumbo Harawa from Karonga, a biodemical engineering graduate who fixes oxygen concentrators in hospitals to help save lives; Stanilaus Sakwiya, a software engineer who has developed a Mlimipay app to help improve farmers lives by enabling them buy farm inputs like fertilizer and seeds.

Chimwemwe Mwenifombo has built a water pump and three power stations, providing water and electricity serving people in his village home, Chigwere in Nkhata Bay; Elias Matope from Sharpe Valley, who has helped 800 school going children in Ntcheu with school shoes.

Juma Ali a teacher at Mtuwa, Machinga who developed an app on Android to make examination grading easier for teachers.

In her remarks, Airtel Malawi’s Marketing Director, Thokozani Kankondo Sande said the campaign is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to recognize Malawians who are doing exceptional well in the communities to improve the livelihoods of others.

“The campaign has been well since its inception as we have seen a number of people joining with different technologies,” she said, adding that the overall winner among the top finalists will be announced at the grand finale in June, 2023.

She has since urged Malawians to dial 460 to vote for the overall winner whose closing date is May 21, 2023.

ZilimwaIfe campaign was launched in September 2022 at K100 million to celebrate people who use technology to assist their communities and so far, K63 million has been shared to different people who use technology to make a difference in their communities.

One of the Judges, Wisdom Chimgwede commended Airtel for coming up with the campaign, which has made Malawians to showcase their technologies that have touched real lives of communities.

