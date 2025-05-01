FAM Mourns the Passing of Goalkeeper Simeon Harawa

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Simeon Harawa, the first-choice goalkeeper for Moyale Barracks Football Club, describing his death as a devastating loss to the nation’s football fraternity.

FAM’s Second Vice President, Dr. Lameck Zetu Khonje, made the heartfelt remarks on Thursday, 1st May 2025, during Harawa’s funeral at Chindewe Village in Rumphi, where the late goalkeeper was laid to rest.

“This death is extremely devastating, especially considering Simeon’s age,” said Dr. Khonje. “We had high hopes that he would one day represent Malawi at the national level. He was undoubtedly one of the most gifted young goalkeepers to grace the Super League.”

Dr. Khonje emphasized that Harawa’s passing is a painful blow to Malawi’s football development, urging his teammates to carry forward his fighting spirit in honor of his legacy.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Chairperson, Masiya Nyasulu, echoed the grief, highlighting Harawa’s impact and potential.

“He was a rising star—disciplined, dedicated, and determined to transform the game,” Nyasulu said. “His loss is not only felt by Moyale Barracks but by the entire football community.”

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) was represented at the funeral by its Vice General Secretary, Donnex Chilonga.

Simeon Harawa passed away on 29th April 2025. He was born on 25th March 1995 in Chindewe, Traditional Authority Mwalweni, Rumphi District. He joined Moyale Barracks FC in 2015 and was enlisted into the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in 2019.

Harawa leaves behind a legacy of promise, discipline, and dedication—qualities that made him a beacon of hope in Malawi’s football future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!