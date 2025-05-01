Former Flames Captain James Sangala Graduates with Master’s Degree

Former Malawi National Football Team and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers centre-back James Sangala has added a remarkable chapter to his life story—this time off the pitch—as he graduated with a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Industrial Relations from the University of Malawi.

Sangala was among the graduates who proudly walked the stage on Thursday in Zomba, during one of the university’s scheduled graduation sessions.

Now serving as the Technical Support Manager at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the soft-spoken football veteran credited his academic achievement to the unwavering support of two women in his life—his mother and his wife.

“I’m thrilled to have reached this milestone. The journey hasn’t been easy, but God has been faithful,” Sangala said in an interview. “My mother always pushed us to prioritize education—she didn’t even want me to pursue football professionally. Later on, my wife picked up that mantle and encouraged me to return to school.”

Sangala graduated alongside Theodora Kaliu Chapusa, a classmate in the same program. He also acknowledged three other graduates from earlier cohorts of the same degree.

The news of his academic success sparked admiration across the football community, with many hailing him as a role model for active and retired athletes.

FAM’s Competitions and Media Director Gomezgani Zakazaka took to Facebook to celebrate Sangala’s inspiring academic journey:

“James Sangala joined FAM as Youth Development Officer while still an active footballer. After nearly 15 years in professional football, he made the bold decision to return to school. He started evening classes at Chichiri Private School and sat for his MSCE in 2015. In 2017, he enrolled at the Catholic University for his Bachelor’s in HR—and now, he’s a Master. What a story. What a journey. My captain!”

Before pursuing his master’s degree, Sangala also studied at the Continuing Education Centre at MUBAS, where he earned an Advanced Diploma in Business Management, and later graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Human Resource Management from The Catholic University of Malawi.

James Sangala’s journey from football star to academic achiever is a beacon of inspiration—proof that with discipline and determination, it’s never too late to chase new goals.

