Malawi Confirms Sixth Mpox Case as Health Authorities Intensify Containment Measures

Malawi’s health authorities have confirmed a sixth case of Mpox, further escalating concerns over an outbreak that emerged just two weeks ago.

According to a spot report released on May 1 by the Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM), the latest case involves an 18-year-old male student from Area 36, Tumbwe in Lilongwe District. The patient sought treatment at Bwaila Hospital on April 30 after developing classic Mpox symptoms—fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, and a characteristic skin rash. Laboratory tests later confirmed the infection.

Although the student had no recent travel history, he had close contact with a previously confirmed case, indicating that local transmission is still ongoing.

This newest case brings the national total to six, with all infections reported in Lilongwe—a worrying sign of potential community transmission in the country’s most densely populated urban center.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, a close relative of the smallpox virus. The disease spreads primarily through close physical contact, including with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding. Symptoms often start with flu-like signs and progress to a skin rash. While most cases are mild, severe illness can occur, especially in children and the immunocompromised.

Though historically confined to Central and West Africa, Mpox has become a global health concern since 2022, with sporadic outbreaks prompting emergency responses across continents.

In response to the growing threat, Malawi has ramped up disease surveillance and response capacity. The Lilongwe District Rapid Response Team has already been deployed to the student’s residence for contact tracing and home-based care guidance. PHIM has also activated its Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate national efforts.

“We are using a multi-sectoral One Health approach,” PHIM reported, emphasizing collaboration across human, animal, and environmental health sectors. Rapid response teams have been mobilized at both district and national levels, while a National Emergency Medical Team remains on standby.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm but alert. People are advised to report symptoms early, avoid close contact with suspected cases, and adhere to recommended hygiene practices.

The outbreak comes at a time of rising regional concern over a potential resurgence of Mpox in Southern Africa. While Malawi has not experienced major outbreaks in the past, its porous borders, high urban density, and limited healthcare infrastructure heighten the risk.

Unlike Western countries that have deployed vaccines and travel restrictions, Malawi and other African nations have relied largely on public health messaging, community engagement, and isolation protocols.

PHIM has pledged to provide regular updates and continues to intensify public awareness campaigns across affected areas of Lilongwe.

“Protecting the health of Malawians remains our top priority,” the institute emphasized.

As the situation unfolds, the Mpox outbreak serves as a critical test of Malawi’s epidemic preparedness and resilience in the face of emerging public health threats.

