“The Youth Are the Now”: Chakwera Champions Youth Inclusion on Mijedo Corner, Emphasizes Digital Engagement for Malawi 2063

In a landmark moment for youth engagement and digital communication in Malawi, President Lazarus Chakwera made a historic appearance on Mijedo Corner, a nationally followed online magazine program hosted by the vibrant Felistus Nya-uyu Ngwira.

The interview, streamed across various social platforms on Thursday, symbolized the President’s deep commitment to ensuring that young people are not only heard, but also empowered to lead Malawi into the future envisioned by Agenda 2063.

Speaking passionately during the exclusive session, President Chakwera underscored that youth are not just beneficiaries of national development—they are essential drivers of it. He described young people as the “most vital asset” in the quest to build a prosperous, inclusive, and industrialized Malawi.

“The youth are not the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today. Our duty is to equip, engage, and empower them to drive this country forward,” he said.

Reaching Youth Where They Are: Online and Engaged

The President highlighted how his government is taking deliberate steps to meet young people where they are—on digital platforms they use every day.

“This is why we are expanding our presence on Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other online platforms,” he explained. “These are not just communication tools—they are spaces where youth shape ideas, form movements, and influence change. We must be there with them.”

His appearance on Mijedo Corner—a platform known for its youthful energy, inclusive conversations, and wide digital reach—was more than symbolic. It reflected a strategic shift in how government leaders are choosing to engage with young Malawians.

Real Results: Youth Already Making Impact

During the interview, President Chakwera acknowledged young Malawians who are already turning policy into action. He singled out ACADES (African Centre for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship Support), a youth-led initiative that is thriving under the Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM) Project.

“What ACADES is doing—empowering young graduates to see agriculture as a business, not a backup plan—is exactly what Malawi needs. This is how we’ll build an entrepreneurial economy,” he said.

More than Talk: A Pattern of Youth Inclusion

This isn’t the first time President Chakwera has directly engaged young people. Since taking office, he has regularly held youth-centered forums, town halls, and digital campaigns focused on critical issues such as:

Access to education and innovation

Youth unemployment and entrepreneurship

Climate change and sustainable development

Digital transformation and skills development

He has also appointed a number of young professionals and technocrats into key government positions, reflecting a broader effort to institutionalize youth leadership at all levels.

Youth at the Centre of Malawi 2063

Chakwera reiterated that placing the youth at the heart of the Malawi Agenda 2063 is not optional—it is mission critical. The 2063 blueprint envisions a wealthy, self-reliant, industrialized Malawi, and achieving that vision depends on mobilizing the innovation, energy, and creativity of young Malawians.

“We are investing in the youth through education, innovation, digital infrastructure, and job creation initiatives. But we also want to hear them, learn from them, and walk this journey with them,” he said.

Mijedo Corner: A New Era of Leadership Communication

The success of the President’s appearance on Mijedo Corner also signaled the growing importance of youth-led media as a vehicle for national dialogue. Host Felistus Ngwira, herself a passionate advocate for youth development, praised the President’s willingness to engage young people directly in a language and space they understand.

“Having the Head of State join us on Mijedo Corner is not just a win for youth media—it’s a clear message that our voices matter,” she said.

Looking Ahead

President Chakwera concluded the session by reaffirming his administration’s resolve to stay in conversation with the youth, and to keep evolving the ways in which government connects with citizens—especially the digital generation.

“I want every young Malawian to know—this government sees you, values you, and counts on you. Let’s build the Malawi we want, together.”

Key Takeaways: Chakwera’s Youth-Centered Digital Strategy

🔹 Leveraging social media to reach youth directly

🔹 Promoting youth-led initiatives like ACADES

🔹 Embedding youth in implementation of Malawi Agenda 2063

🔹 Prioritizing youth voices in governance and national dialogue

🔹 Engaging with youth-led platforms like Mijedo Corner

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!