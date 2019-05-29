FAM regrets Fish Eagles withdrawal from SIMSO Premier League

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second vice president Othaniel Hara has expressed dismay over the withdrawal of Fish Eagles from the northern region SIMSO Premier League.

Hara said it was sad that a good number of teams in the SIMSO Premier League are complaining of maladministration at the Northern Region Football Association despite their own problems to do well in the league.

“We regret the withdrawal of Fish Eagles. In my view Fish Eagles was like a nursery for a number of Super League teams in the country. It’s unfortunate that this team can no longer take part in the SIMSO Premier League.

“As FAM Second Vice President based here in the north, I am mandated to look into problems rocking the league here. It’s unfortunate to learn that in the NRFA, there is one or two administrators that are bringing problems in the running of football here in the north. We will try our best to iron out those problems,” remarked Hara.

It is rumoured that some members of the NRFA wanted Fish Eagles out of the league.

Other teams like Baka City, Lufita United and Hewe United have also complained on how two members of the NRFA are running the league and even the way they speak to team officials without respect.

