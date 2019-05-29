Scallas Café donates air ticket to Giddes Chalamanda  for South Africa concert

Scallas Café has donated a return air ticket to Malawi’s celebrated music legend Giddes Chalamanda for him to fly to South African where he is expected to perform with Edgar and Davis aka Wazelekeza boys.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, band leader Davis Njobvu said Giddes has received the air ticket from the managers of Scallas Café, a modern and popular club in Blantyre.

The club’s manager Emmanuel Tambulasi stated that it was an honour for Scallas Café to contribute to Chalamanda’s trip in recognition of his achievements and standing in Malawian music.

He said Chalamanda is one of the best artists in the country who started singing acoustic music long time ago but has never got the fruits of his music career.

Tambulasi commended the Wazelezeka boys for teaming up with senior citizen in the music business to improve his life.

Chalamanda and the duo are expected to fly out on Friday morning to hold shows from Friday evening to Sunday in various venues.

“We thank Tambulasi and the entire management of Scallas Café for the support rendered to Chalamanda,” Njobvu said.

The Wazelezeka Boys’s supporting band made up Davie Nthala, James Kuchilira, Grant Soko and Chifundo John left for South Africa by road on Wednesday morning.

