Kabuwa community banks hope in new MP Ackson Kalaile Banda

Group Village Head Chimulu of Kabuwa in Mzimba has urged the new parliamentarian for the area (Mzimba South East), Ackson Kalaile Banda (Peoples Party), to lobby for development for the area.

Speaking in interview, the chief said people in the area want to see Kabuwa change and are therefore hopeful the new MP would assist by lobbying for development.

Kabuwa is in South East of Mzimba and a hard-to-reach area as it is surrounded by Lupachi and Dwangwa rivers.

Chimulu said there is need to construct a bridge on Lupachi river to enable people easily access social and economic services. He added that there was also need to renovate Kabuwa Health Centre.

“Ackson Kalaile Banda knows the area and the difficulties it has. We hope he will bring change,” said the village head.

Rabson Chihaula Shaba has been MP for Mzimba South East Constituency for the last 15 years.

In his remarks, the new MP, Kalaile Banda, promised to bring change for the people of Kabuwa.

“People expect us as MPs to work to their expectations. So I am promising to meet their needs as they have voted for the right person who will bring them development,” he said.

