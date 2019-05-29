Boy stabs granny, robs taxi motorcycle

A 65-year-old granny is battling for his life at Kasungu district hospital after a 16-year-boy stabbed and robbed him of his taxi motor cycle.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the 16-year-old boy (name withheld for legal reasons) went to the motor cycle taxi rank to hire a motor cycle to transport him home.

Namwaza said after agreement of the fare, the 65-year-old Tanthauzani Banda started off the motor cycle for the designated place.

“However, when they were about to reach the place, the boy produced an axe which he had hidden and hacked Banda four times before robbing him of the motor cycle,” said Namwaza.

Namwaza said the boy was apprehended by the community around the area where the incident happened and was surrendered to police.

Incidents of such robbery of motor cycle taxis are rampant in Kasungu.

