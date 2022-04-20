FAM to donate K10.3m food items to flood survivors

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and NBS Bank in partnership with of Malawi Redcross Society, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will on Thursday donate food items valued at K10.3 million to flood survivors in Chikwawa.

The items were bought with money raised from the NBS Bank Charity Shield match between Bullets and Silver held on March 5 at Kamuzu Stadium, in Blantyre.

Bullets beat Silver to win the shield on penalty shoot outs.

According to a statement from FAM, the food items, which include Maize flour, Soya pieces, Ready mix Likuni Phala with sugar, will be donated to 986 households that were affected by Cylonce Ana.

The donation of the items will take place at Nthumba in Chikhwawa District.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said all is set for FAM and its partners to make the donation targeting vulnerable children and women who were displaced by the floods.

He said: “The Malawi Red Cross Society, who are FAM’s technical implementing partners for this year’s Charity Shield have finalised all necessary logistics and processes for the procurement of the required items. We now have specific targeted areas to benefit from the donation.

“Apart from the revenue raised, football, through NBS Bank Charity Shield, also helped to raise awareness of the devastating effects of Cyclone Ana and that more needs to be done to ensure that the flood victims are adequately supported.

“According to Malawi Red Cross Society, the floods directly affected over 1,083,522 people. These people are in desperate need of basic survival needs and many still need support even now that waters have subsided as they have to restart life from the scratch having lost everything including homes, livestock, crops, and necessities to the floods.”

Zakazaka said FAM believes that the NBS Bank Charity Shield donation will go a long way to assist the flood survivors.

The Shield was introduced in 2016 as FAM’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme. It aims at engaging, mobilising and inspiring football fans, stakeholders, and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

The Charity Shield is the first major football event signifying the kick off of Malawi football season.

