Chakwera to preside over Mozambique-Malawi Power Interconnector in Tete

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to travel to Mozambique tomorrow, Thursday April 21, 2022, where he will preside over the launch of the Mozambique-Malawi Power Interconnector in Tete, Nyasa Times has confirmed.

The launch of the interconnector project, which will form part of Chakwera’s four-day State visit to the neighbouring country, signifies the two countries’ commitment to address power challenges, as the project sets to connect Malawi to the Cabora Bassa grid with the potential of drastically reducing the power problems that the country is facing.

Social and political commentators have hailed Chakwera for undertaking the trip to Mozambique, stressing that it has so many benefits and interests to Malawians.

President Chakwera is also expected to visit the Nacala Port before holding bilateral talks with his counterpart President Fillipe Jacinto Nyusi.

The Nacala Port, supported by the Nacala Development Corridor, is another important peace in Malawi’s social and economic development as it facilitates cheaper transportation of imports into the country through the rail to Liwonde.

Full utilisation of the port facilities would translate into cheaper market prices of essential commodities including fuel and fertiliser.

Social media commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele, who is one of those who have applauded President Chakwera for the visit, observed that Malawi’s economy is crippled by two major problems-unreliable power supply and transporting fuel using trucks.

“Malawi’s Economy won’t sufficiently recover or grow without removing the bottlenecks. Energy is critical for both domestic and Industrial consumption. Electricity boosts Industrial investments, manufacturing, and productivity. Nobody invests in a country without reliable and adequate power supply,” said Chisa Mbele.

Other areas of interest for Malawi through Mozambique ties also include Internet Data Corridor; the Malawi-Mozambique One Boarder Post; mining with expected benefits of Malawi upscaling its mining activities including petroleum resources; and private sector investment opportunities, which are currently being championed by the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC).

Until 2020, Malawi’s relation with Mozambique has been sour starting with a botched Shire-Zambezi Inland Port project, which Malawi under Bingu wa Mutharika embarked on without consultation with Mozambique as an important player in the project.

The project was later embarrassingly abandoned.

During his tenure as Malawi’s leader Bingu’s younger brother Peter, did not make attempts to visit Mozambique despite the country being the most important partner for Malawi’s development.

On the other hand, however, President Chakwera has visited Mozambique a record six times in a bid to re-establish and strengthen the links between the two countries.

