Fan dies during match in North Malawi

A football fan died after he was hit by a rock thrown by rival supporters in the violence midweek at a cup game between two third-tier teams, Kakoma FC and Chicago FC, in northern Malawi, police have said.

Police spokesman George Mulewa identified the fan as 25-year-old Boaz Mwesumo.

Mulewa says an autopsy found that Mwesumo died of head injuries.

He said Chicago fans became “overexcited” when their team took a 2-0 lead. The rival supporters started fighting and Mwesumo was hit by a rock thrown from the Chicago supporters section. Police are investigating.

The death comes three months after eight people died in a stampede at a game in the Malawian capital Lilongwe marking the country’s independence from Britain.

There is an increase in football-related violence in the southern African country with poor crowd control.

