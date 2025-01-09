Farmers Warned of African Armyworm Outbreak

The government has issued a warning to farmers across the country about an outbreak of African armyworms, attributed to the prevailing weather conditions.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that most regions are experiencing a weather pattern characterized by a few rainy days followed by sunny periods. According to the ministry, these conditions, combined with the presence of green grass, create an ideal environment for the growth and development of the pest.

“This type of weather, coupled with the availability of green grass, is very conducive to the growth and development of African armyworm,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that African armyworms are highly destructive pests that attack all plants in the grass family, including maize, sorghum, millet, rice, and pasture. If left uncontrolled, the pests can cause severe crop losses, threatening food security in affected areas.

“The public is being informed that some parts of the country have already started experiencing outbreaks,” the ministry added.

Farmers and the general public have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected outbreaks or infestations to the nearest agriculture office. Early detection and prompt reporting are critical for effective control measures.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also advised farmers to monitor their fields regularly and take immediate action if armyworms are detected. Recommended control methods include the application of pesticides as advised by agricultural experts.

The government is working to deploy resources to affected areas to curb the spread of the pest and mitigate its impact on the agricultural sector. However, cooperation from farmers and local communities is essential to contain the outbreak effectively.

Farmers are encouraged to stay informed and seek guidance from agricultural officers to protect their crops and livelihoods.

