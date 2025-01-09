265 Energy Limited reaffirms commitment to save environment by slashing price for 3kg gas cylinders to K50,000

265 Energy Limited – Malawi’s leading provider and supplier of solar and gas services – has once again lived up to its billing of protecting and saving the environment by slashing a three-kilogram gas cylinders to K50,000 down from K62,000.

The company’s public relations officer, Phillip White, said the price reduction is aimed at assisting more households to buy the product.

White added that the company expects that the country will save the environment from further degradation if more Malawians can adopt the modern methods of cooking.

“We are urging Malawians across the country not to miss this opportunity to start the year with affordable and reliable clean energy. Whether you’re Mponela, Opposite Engen Filling Station, Lilongwe: Gateway Mall, Area 10, Area 25,Kamuzu Barracks 4-Waysand Chinsapo, you will get these products,” he said.

White further advised Malawians to visit their nearest 265 Energy outlet or contact them to get more information about the promotion.

