Clergy against politicising Chilembwe Day

As the country approaches January 15 which Chilembwe Day and a public holiday, the clergy from Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) which Chilembwe founded, have spoken against the tendency by political leaders to politicise such events.

Preparations are underway in Chiradzulo for the commemoration of Reverend John Chilembwe who was a Baptist pastor, educator and revolutionary who trained as a church minister in the United States and returned to Nyasaland (now Malawi) in 1901.

He was an early figure in the resistance to colonialism in Nyasaland, opposing both the treatment of Africans working in Agriculture on European-owned plantations and the colonial government’s failure to promote the social and political advancement of Africans. He organised an unsuccessful armed uprising against the colonial rule soon after the outbreak of the First World War.

Speaking to the media ahead of the day, President for Providence Industrial Mission (PIM), Reverend Wilson Mitambo, said the church is engaging all political parties to attend the commemoration ceremony but without any interference since the event is all religious.

“We have been talking to some political parties that surround this Mission that they should take this ceremony as religious and not political. I thank God that all the political parties that we have spoken to have received this warmheartedly and I am sure we are going to have a peaceful event,” he said.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, National Unity and Culture, Elizabeth Gomani Chindevu, called for continued unity and coexistence among Malawians to give a true meaning of Chilembwe’s wishes as well as other heroes who played a role in bringing Malawians together.

“This is a national event for every Malawian regardless of the region they come from, the political party they belong to and the religion or denomination they belong to. As such, this ceremony should neutral and not political,” she said.

Chilembwe was born in June 1871 and died on 3rd February, 1915.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!