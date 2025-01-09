Malawi Peace and Unity Commission launches five-year strategy to guide activities from 2024 to 2029

As the country draw closer to 2025 General Elections, the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission (MPUC) has launched a five year strategic plan and a Communication Strategy to guide its plans for 2024 to 2029.

Speaking during the launch of the two documents on Thursday in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Joyce Chitsulo said the documents are an important milestone as the country is preparing towards the General Elections.

“Government is committed to ensuring that Malawians remain peaceful and united regardless of their differences in terms of ethnic, religious, political and other orientations as well as affiliations,” she stated.

Chitsulo pointed out that the Commission since it’s inception has been operating without a clear framework that could guide it’s interventions in executing it’s mandate and achieve the desired results in the medium term.

Adding that the period the Commission has been in operation, “It has become apparently clear that it needed to straighten its communication capabilities to enhance it’s visibility, promote conflict prevention, peace building and strengthen collaboration with its key partners in peace building and conflict prevention.”

Chitsulo therefore requested the Commission to ensure all its future planned activities are based on strategic direction provided through the documents.

Chairperson for the Commission, Impi Bishop Mary Nkosi expressed excitement for the set up of the two documents marking the country ‘s efforts for sustaining a culture of peace, unity and preventing violent conflicts.

“These documents will serve to provide strategic direction for the work of the Commission. They have outlined clear goals and targets to be by 2029,” she said.

Nkosi added that the documents brings to the core values of independence, integrity, respect for human dignity, impartiality and inclusivity.

UNDP representative Shadrack Omol said the implementation of the plan is more pertinent as the country is drawing closer to the 2025 elections where high expectations are placed upon the Commission to be able to put in place at national and district levels proactive measures to identify and address potential sources of tension and to manage disputes among others.

Omol however disclosed that Malawi is on track towards meeting The New Agenda for Peace set by United Nations where member states commits to prioritizing promoting peace and preventing conflicts in their countries as a way of contributing global peace.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!