Lotus Africa Limited Signs Landmark Community Development Agreement to Empower Kayelekera Communities

Lotus Africa Limited (LAL), the company spearheading uranium mining operations at Kayelekera Mine in Karonga, has signed a groundbreaking Community Development Agreement (CDA) with local communities within a 20-kilometer radius of the mine. The agreement aims to spur development and ensure the surrounding communities benefit directly from the mining activities.

The signing ceremony, held at the Karonga Museum Amphitheater, was graced by Paramount Chief Kyungu, representatives from Karonga and Chitipa districts, and other key stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Theo Keyter, General Manager for Kayelekera Mine, emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the local population.

“Lotus Africa Limited will allocate 0.45 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the CDA Steering Committee. This committee will oversee funding and ensure the implementation of community-identified projects through Area and Village Development Committees,” said Keyter.

The CDA establishes a structured approach to channel resources toward projects that address the community’s most pressing needs, ranging from infrastructure development to social services and economic opportunities.

Paramount Chief Kyungu: A Step Towards Equity

Paramount Chief Kyungu hailed the CDA as a critical milestone in fostering equitable development in mining communities.

“It is my hope that Lotus Africa Limited will honor the commitments outlined in this agreement, ensuring that community members reap the benefits of what is being taken from their soil,” Kyungu stated.

He further underscored the historical marginalization of mining communities in Karonga, noting that this agreement could mark a turning point.

“For far too long, mining activities in Karonga have yielded no tangible benefits for the local population. This agreement signifies a step in the right direction,” he added.

Ministry of Mining: Setting a Precedent

The Regional Mining Engineer for the northern region, Joseph Chirwa, described the CDA as a historic achievement, being the first of its kind in Malawi. He outlined the direct benefits that local communities will receive from mining activities under this agreement.

“Through the CDA, communities will gain from improved infrastructure, employment opportunities, and enhanced social services. It also fosters active participation in decision-making processes related to mining activities, ensuring that the concerns of the people are addressed,” Chirwa explained.

A New Chapter for Kayelekera Communities

The CDA is poised to transform the relationship between mining operations and the surrounding communities, ensuring transparency, equity, and mutual benefit. By committing a portion of its revenue to local development, Lotus Africa Limited sets a benchmark for corporate responsibility in Malawi’s mining sector.

As the first agreement of its kind in the country, the CDA creates an inspiring precedent for other mining companies to follow, ensuring that resource extraction activities translate into meaningful, sustainable benefits for the communities they affect.

