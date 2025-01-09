The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced the postponement of the Supplementary Voter Registration Exercise, initially scheduled to begin on Friday, January 10, 2025. A new commencement date will be announced in due course.

In a public notice signed by Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, the Commission explained that the delay is due to the need for further analysis of data provided by the National Registration Bureau (NRB). This analysis is necessary to ensure an accurate and efficient voter registration process.

The statement highlighted that the registration exercise was designed to address specific gaps identified in compliance with a court order issued on October 25, 2024. It aims to facilitate voter registration for two categories of eligible individuals:

Those who were eligible but could not register because NRB staff were unavailable in certain areas during Phase 1 of voter registration and have since registered with the NRB by January 4, 2025. Individuals who registered with the NRB but did not receive their National ID numbers in time to complete the voter registration process during Phases 2 and 3.

The MEC clarified that the exercise does not serve as an extension of the voter registration period and will exclude individuals who failed to register for reasons unrelated to NRB services or the issuance of National ID numbers.

“This exercise is critical to ensuring that all eligible Malawians have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections, scheduled for September 16, 2025,” the notice stated.

The Commission also urged political parties, civil society organizations, and the public to verify any information related to the electoral process with the MEC Secretariat to avoid misinformation.

MEC reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections and expressed gratitude for the continued support of stakeholders as it works to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

