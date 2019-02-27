Farmers World splashes K20m in Tithyakule Promotion

Farmers World Limited, through its subsidiary Grain Securities, has said it is overwhelmed by the continued loyalty their customers posit by being there for them and has pledged commitment in making sure they make business exciting for their associates.

Grain Securities marketing manager, Mayamiko Seyani, said the company has since given out over K20 million in the last three months through its Tithyakule Promotion.

According to Seyani, the idea of the promotion was “to give back and reward loyal customers.”

Eddie Kapire of Nsungwi Market in Area 25 in Lilongwe emerged grand winner for the central region and drove home with a four-place state of the art cooker.

Kapire said he was deeply delighted to win in the competition.

“I can’t believe the cooker is coming to my house,” said Kapire, who revealed he had been buying Power, one of the products of Farmers World, regularly.

In his remarks after the grand draw, Seyani assured customers that following success of the promotion the company would come up with another exciting promotion.

The promotion ran through three regions of the country—North, Centre and South—with a four-plate cooker worth K200 000 as the grand prize for each region.

Apart from the cookers, customers were also getting away with instant prizes that included t-shirts, flour, pots and branded mug cups.

The competition run from December 2018 to February 3 2019.

