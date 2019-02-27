Spate of political violence return in Nsanje South

Political violence has started taking centre stage in Nsanje South Constituency as unknown people on Saturday smashed a vehicle belonging to independent candidate Lamuzani Juma Mahommed.

The violence comes barely two weeks after the Civil Society Network of Nsanje asked for more sensitisation campaigns on violence in the district.

In an interview, Nsanje police publicist, Agnes Zalakoma, confirmed the development saying they are consulting with stakeholders on how best to deal with matter.

“On Saturday we received complaints that a car belonging to independent aspirant, Lamozani Mahommed had been smashed, and that the rear glass has been damaged, however the issues come from political misunderstandings that can better be tackled if parties involved come together for discussions,” said Zalakoma.

District Commissioner (DC) for Nsanje, Reinghard Chavula, said on Tuesday that her office received the complaints and that she has called for a meeting with chiefs in the area, district governors, police and Malawi Electoral Commission to sort out the mess.

“It is unfortunate that some people are resorting to violence instead of campaigning peacefully, we have already talked to the concerned parties and we have called for a meeting which will take place today [Tuesday] to make sure that we bring them to a dialogue,” said Chavula.

She added: “During the meeting we will remind the concerned parties of the code of conduct they signed and caution them never to have the same thing repeated.”

The DC has since warned political parties, independents and party followers to desist from engaging in political violence as it taints the image of free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.

Violent acts were also experienced in the constituency during primary elections for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) respectively last year

