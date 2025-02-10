“Farming, Not Scrolling”: Chithyola urges Youth to Invest in Agribusiness for a Better Future

Young people in Malawi have been urged to embrace agribusiness as a viable path to financial independence and job creation.

The call was made by Simplex Chithyola Banda, Managing Director of Namuleri Farms Limited, during a visit to the farm in Kasungu by the Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) and the Association of Business Journalists (ABJ).

Namuleri Farms is fast becoming one of the largest employers in the district, offering job opportunities to college students and local youth. Many students from institutions such as Natural Resources College (NRC), Mwimba College of Agriculture, and LUANAR have joined the farm to gain practical skills in agriculture.

Chithyola Banda encouraged young people to take advantage of the opportunities in farming instead of spending excessive time on social media.

“My appeal to young people is to utilize their time productively. You cannot download food from social media. Instead of wasting 24 hours online, invest in agriculture—it’s a business that can change your life,” he said.

As part of its expansion, Namuleri Farms has diversified into animal farming, with cattle, goats, banana plantations, maize, rice, cassava, tobacco, tomatoes, and sugarcane among its key ventures.

Chithyola Banda also stressed the importance of quality production, noting that despite challenges, the farm prioritizes high standards.

On labor policies, Namuleri Farms is committed to ethical employment, ensuring that only individuals above 18 are hired. Currently, the farm has created over 200 jobs and aims to increase this to 400 employees.

Farm Manager Gideon Limbe echoed the emphasis on quality, particularly in tobacco production, stating that their Burley, Flue-Cured, and Northern-Region Dark Fired tobacco ranks among the best due to proper nursery preparation and irrigation strategies.

MNT President Alfred Chauwa commended Namuleri Farms for creating employment and contributing to Malawi’s economy through exportable cash crops.

“This initiative is crucial in generating forex and supporting the community through corporate social responsibility programs,” Chauwa noted.

Meanwhile, ABJ National Coordinator Arthur Chokotho emphasized that the success of Namuleri Farms serves as an inspiration for many young Malawians to venture into farming.

With over 100 hectares under cultivation, Namuleri Farms is proving that agriculture remains one of the most promising industries for Malawi’s youth.

