Veep Usi Stresses Need for Collective Action in Health Sector

Vice President Michael Usi has emphasized the need for collective action in addressing the health challenges facing the country.

He made the remarks during the opening of the 74th Health Ministers’ Conference for the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA), taking place from February 10 to 13, 2025, at BICC in Lilongwe.

Usi highlighted that health issues know no boundaries, urging African countries to coordinate proactive responses to health crises.

“I am pleased to hear that the Secretariat will be launching a strategic plan for 2024–2034 during this meeting. This strategy is a significant step towards uniting our efforts and providing a roadmap for the next decade,” Usi stated.

The Vice President also stressed the need to enhance capacity in managing health challenges and building resilience. He underscored the importance of equity in health services for women, children, and adolescents, ensuring they have access to quality healthcare.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda noted that the conference provides an opportunity for health ministers and participants to discuss issues that require a regional approach.

In his remarks, Acting Director General of ECSA, Sibusiso Sibandze, stated that the main aim of ECSA is to implement the directives and resolutions adopted by health ministers.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme: “Looking Ahead Post the Golden Jubilee.”

