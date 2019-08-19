Fashion for Change to launch Waste Management Project

Fashion for Change (F4C), a youth-led non-governmental organisation will on August 31, this year (2019) launch a Waste Management Project with assistance from Blantyre City Council and Nest Foundation.

The project will be launched at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre under the theme: ‘Buy a bin, Keep our communities clean and be part of the change’.

F4C co-founder, Ausa Tinyade Kamanga said the organisation decided to implement the project having realised poor waste management within the district.

“The project aims at changing people’s attitude with regards to waste management. We also realise that for the city to be clean and smart, it is not the sole responsibility of Blantyre City Council but also every individual. Everyone needs to take part and be sensitive with the environment.

“We have partnered with several organisations, some of which have promised to support us with skip bins that would be placed in local markets as well as organic bins in communities,” Kamanga said.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre City Council, Anthony Kasunda commended F4C for the initiative, saying it would help the city council to properly manage the waste.

“As Blantyre City Council, we appreciate F4C for coming up with such an initiative and we expect both individuals and corporate residents of the city to support the cause,” Kasunda said.

“We also look forward to more organisations partnering with F4C in managing, not only the waste, but many areas of service provision,” he added.

This is the third annual event by F4C and will take place at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI), Zodiak, Afrimax Limited and EcoRide are among the companies that have sponsored the launch of the project. Faith Mussa will spice up the event with his music performance.

