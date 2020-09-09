Fate for DPP’s Mzomera, Uladi in corruption cases September end

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top politicians Uladi Mussa and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira will this month end know their fate in separate corruption cases as courts will deliver their judgement.

A judgement for Mussa at High Court has been set on September 29 2020 in a corruption case in which he and four others were prosecuted for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Mussa, who has expressed interest to join the DPP leadership contest, is said to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs. In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US. The co-accused are David Kwanjana, Pascal Rwasa, Peter Katasha and Esili Kubwimana.

In another development, DPP regional governor for the North, Mzomera Ngwira, will know his fate in a corruption case for allegedly obtaining money using corrupt means on September 28.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Ngwira, when he was Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency, over allegations that he presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under Local Development Fund (LDF) under M’mbelwa District Council.

Ngwira allegedly advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn. He later indicated K650, 000 on the withdraw form.

The judgements of the two DPP politicians will have a huge bearing to their political careers.

