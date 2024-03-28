Fate of Chilima’s corruption case set for April 2: Justice Kapindu to deliver rule

Justice Redson Kapindu has set April 2, 2024 to deliver ruling on Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s application for more disclosures, in a case he is being accused of receiving unsuspecified amount of money to influence award of contracts to businessman Zunneth Sattar.

The ruling will be delivered at 2pm in an open court at the Lilongwe Registry of the High Court, according to a notice on the same dated March 22, 2024.

Chilima, through his lawyers, are demanding availability of defence council minutes and communication between the President and former Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Vincent Nundwe on Sattar-related contracts.

MDF is opposing the submission of these disclosures citing national securing concerns.

