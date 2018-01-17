Father impregnates 16-year-old daughter: Malawi Police arrest him for incest

Malawi Police in Nkhotakota has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating his biological daughter.

Nkhunga Police Station spokesperson Ignatius Esau said police received reports that the suspect, Justine Mbewe, has been sleeping with the 16-year-old girl from July 2017 to January this year.

“On January 12, Mbewe’s wife noted signs of pregnancy in her daughter and upon questioning her, she revealed she has been sleeping with her father. Medical reports from Nkhunga Health Centre have established that the girl is three months pregnant,” said Esau.

Esau said Mbewe, who comes from Mkondambiri Village, Traditional Authority Kanyenda in the district, will appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement that contravenes Section 138 of the Penal Code.

