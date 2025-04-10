FCB affirms ties with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

First Capital Bank (FCB) has said it will renew its sponsorship of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the growth and development of football in Malawi.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa made the declaration as the current three-year sponsorship nears its end at the end of this season.

Chirwa has assured players, fans, and stakeholders alike that the collaboration will not only continue but grow stronger in the years ahead, highlighting that for FCB, football is more than just a sport—it’s embedded in its identity.

“At First Capital Bank, football is in our DNA, and we are committed to developing the beautiful game. We employ a holistic approach in completing government efforts in football development by supporting the game at a grassroots level through the Under 20 tournament for more than 15 years and investing at the elite level for the past 3 years as the official sponsor of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.”

“The economic impact has been equally impressive. With a total investment of MK525 million, FCB has not only supported the club’s growth but also improved livelihoods. Players and officials have directly benefited, and fans have even featured in FCB’s adverts—paid for their contributions, further strengthening the bond between Bank and community,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa also pointed out that the impact of this partnership goes far beyond trophies and shirt sales.

“We strongly believe that the partnership with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will continue to flourish. It’s not just about winning games—it’s about building communities, creating opportunities, and leaving a lasting legacy,” said Chirwa.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chigoga was quoted in the local daily papers praising the sponsorship.

“It is one of the greatest sponsorships in the history of the club,” he said.

