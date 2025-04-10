‘Timothy Mtambo is heir to AFORD throne’, says Chihana: Divided? ‘Nonsense!’

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana has described as nonsensical reports that he, and his deputy Timothy Mtambo have parted saying “it is impossible because as it is Mtambo is the next AFORD leader.”

On Thursday, AFORD issued a statement strongly dismissing rumours suggesting that Mtambo had resigned over alleged exclusion from electoral alliance processes.

“Divided? Resigned? What nonsense! Those that are fabricating these innuendos must know that Timothy Mtambo is heir to the AFORD throne,” Chihana told Nyasa Times in a telephone interview.

He said his working relationship with Mtambo was “more than cordial” and that the party is presently focused on unseating the current Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the September 16, 2025 general elections.

He said: “Even if I am to leave AFORD today, I will endorse Mtambo as the next AFORD president.”

In the said statement, signed by AFORD publicist Annie Amatullah Maluwa, the party described the claims that the two had parted ways as “baseless and compulsively fabricated,” accusing opponents—particularly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) loyalists—of spreading misinformation to destabilize the party.

“The relationship between President Enock Chihana and his Vice remains strong and intact,” reads the statement. “These unfounded rumors are a clear attempt to undermine our unity.”

AFORD reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, insisting its leadership remains united and focused on delivering a better future for Malawians.

