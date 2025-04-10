Mumba Takes On SG Chimwendo: The Bitter Battle for Mzimba Central Primaries – Is the MCP Playing Dirty?

In the cutthroat world of Malawian politics, no one is safe from the ruthless game of manipulation and power plays. Yet, the case unfolding in the Mzimba Central constituency takes this dark art to new heights of audacity. The race to secure the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket has turned into an epic tale of remote political manipulation, where one man, Vitumbiko Mumba, is courageously refusing to remain silent as the shadows close in on his political future.

The latest developments have shaken the very foundations of what should have been a fair and transparent selection process. Allegations now swirl about orchestrated efforts to sideline Mumba, who has long been seen as a formidable contender for the seat. What was supposed to be a democratic and open race for the MCP’s nomination has instead become a murky contest of behind-the-scenes maneuvering that reeks of injustice.

Mumba’s frustration is palpable, and rightfully so. The regional party office for the North South region, allegedly acting on instructions from the party’s Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has shown blatant favoritism in its handling of the primaries. As he now openly contests the process, Mumba points to several glaring irregularities that have sparked an avalanche of dissent within the party ranks.

One of the most shocking revelations is the way Mumba was deliberately sidelined in the lead-up to the crucial aspirant meeting. His competitors were informed a full week in advance, yet Mumba was given a mere hour’s notice—a glaring act of exclusion that speaks volumes about the intentions behind these actions. But it doesn’t stop there. According to Mumba’s written complaint to party officials, the regional chairman, under the guise of official instructions, has allegedly handpicked areas for the primaries, leaving nothing to chance but a well-calculated effort to secure the election for other candidates.

The heat has now reached boiling point. The Mzimba Central constituency committee members, alarmed by the blatant manipulation, took the extraordinary step of delivering a petition to the regional party office, demanding that the ‘bogus’ delegates be dismissed and the process be held in abeyance until these concerns are thoroughly addressed. These claims aren’t being made in the shadows—they are being spoken aloud, delivered with an undeniable sense of urgency and anger.

Yet, when confronted with these allegations, Mumba’s first response wasn’t to entertain the accusations—he sought to understand how the confidential communications reached the public eye. This only adds layers to the growing mystery and leaves us wondering whether there’s something even more sinister lurking behind the scenes.

And here’s where the real heart of the matter lies. At the core of this political drama is the looming MCP primary election scheduled for April 12th. The political stakes are high, and Mumba is up against an array of well-established contenders: Adamson Mkandawire, a presidential advisor; Patricia Singini; and Aram Beza. But what should be a level playing field has now been irreversibly tainted by these allegations, and Mumba’s calls for a suspension of the election until all concerns are addressed are not just justified—they’re essential.

As the dust settles, the real question is: will the voices of Mzimba Central be heard over the noise of internal power struggles, or will political elites continue to manipulate the process to serve their own interests? The MCP must now act swiftly, transparently, and unapologetically to address these issues before the reputation of its leadership, and the integrity of its democratic processes, are irreparably damaged.

In the end, it’s clear that this isn’t just about Vitumbiko Mumba anymore. It’s about ensuring that the future of Mzimba Central—and the entire country—is not decided by the whims of power brokers but by the will of the people. The clock is ticking.

