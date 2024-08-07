FCB inculcates culture of digital banking business on Nyasa Big Bullets players

First Capital Bank (FCB) treated Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club players and officials to an exciting shopping spree on Monday at three Chipiku Plus stores in Blantyre as one way of inculcating the culture doing business through digital means.

As official sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets, FCB facilitated that all the players and officials should open bank accounts with FCB and for the 60 seconds trolley shopping dash, their ATM cards were loaded with K100,000 cash.

Dressed in their jerseys emblazoned with the sponsors’ brand name of FCB, the players were first brought at Chipiku Plus store at Clocktower Mall opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital and created an excitement amongst other shoppers and staff as they dashed around selecting what they needed.

After 60 seconds, they went ahead to swipe through at the till, whose attendants were all dressed in FCB Bullets’ jerseys to suit the occasion.

From there, they proceeded in their FCB-branded coach to Chitawira Chipiku Plus for the next round of players before concluding the exercise at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus.

FCB Head of Marketing & Communication, Twikale Chirwa said the exercise was to enlighten the bank’s customers that Chipiku Plus stores have been installed with point of sale (PoS) gadgets to encourage payments of their shoppings through digital means.

“As sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets, we thought we should involve the players and officials dressed in the team colours to enlighten our customers in an exciting way that we have digital payment systems in all Chipiku Plus stores.

“At the same time, it is also to encourage the players and their families to transact using digital means as well as rewarding the players for their excellent performance last season in which they won five trophies [FDH Bank Cup, the inaugural Castel Challenge Cup, TNM Super League, Airtel Top 8 and the 2024 season opener — the FAM NBS Charity Shield].”

The exercise was to encourage the players as well as all FCB customers that doing business through digital means is the safest system from being robbed of cash and it is in line with what the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is advocating as the regulator of the financial service providers.

“On top of our PoS system in the shops, we also have a digital App, the FCB Tap, through which customers of other banks can tap from using their android mobile phones.

“This exercise was to increase the awareness of a cashless society and as sponsors, it was also to reward the team for a job well done last season and what they have done so far in this season,” Chirwa said.

For this season, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won the League title for the 6th consecutive seasons, are on 4th position with 23 points — 14 points behind runaway leaders, Silver Strikers (37).

On second place are Nyasa Big Bullets’ arch rivals, Mighty Wanderers, with 28 points followed by Mzuzu City Hammers (25) on 3rd-place while the defending champions share 23 points with 5th-placed Kamuzu Barracks, but separated by goal difference.

Nyasa Big Bullets — who picked themselves up following a lackluster performance in their first round of five wins, eight draws and two losses — are in the semifinals of the FDH Bank Cup having ousted arch rivals Wanderers in the quarterfinals by 2-1.

They are in contention to defend their FDH Bank Cup title as they date Moyale Barracks and speaking on behalf of his fellow players, defender Gomezgani Chirwa applauded FCB for the surprise treat, saying it has motivated them to keep on bringing good results.

“We didn’t expect this and we are very grateful to the sponsors, who are always there to support and motivate us,” he said.

