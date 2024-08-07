Irish Embassy supports preparation of Paralympic athletes

The Irish Embassy in Malawi has come out to support preparation of four paralympic athletes ahead of the 2024 edition of Paris Paralympic Games slated for late August.



The Embassy presented a cash donation of K5.3 million to Malawi Paralympic Committee at Bingu National Stadium where the athletes are doing their training.

Speaking after presenting the donation, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Seamus O’Grady, said it was important for the athletes to train and gain confidence before travelling to France for the games.

“I thought it was important that Malawian athletes should be able to participate. My expectation is that the athletes will go there and enjoy themselves and they will represent Malawi proudly. If they win a medal, that will be great but it’s not all about winning medals,” said O’Grady.

Malawi Paralympic Committee President, James Chiutsi, said Paralympics are expensive and it felt good to get help from the Irish Embassy.

“We are so excited with this donation. The Irish Embassy has responded positively. This is very encouraging. Athletes in Paralympics have to be escorted and the equipment for such games is also expensive. We had a shortage of 10 million. Now that the Irish Embassy has given us 5.3 million, we still need 4.7 million Kwacha,” explained Chiutsi.

And paraympic athlete, Mphatso Saukile from Zomba, said he expects to do well in Paris.

Said Saukile:“I expect a good competition there. I hope to work hard and do well. This donation has motivated all of us.”

Paralympic games will start on 27th August and end on 8th September. The Malawi Paralympic team will depart on August 21st and return on September 11th.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!